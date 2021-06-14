Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Vouwd - Healthy Catering for Tablet / iPad

Muhammad Zaki Alzikri
Muhammad Zaki Alzikri for Agensip UI UX Agency
Vouwd - Healthy Catering for Tablet / iPad diet catalogue mockup clean responsive landing page tablet ipad delivery catering healthy meal dinner lunch
Hello everyone! In addition to Vouwd Healthy Catering website and mobile landing pages, I have prepared this version of the iPad responsive design.
Hope you guys like it !

Any thought on this exploration?
I'd be delighted to know 😊

Thank you.

