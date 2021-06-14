Vouwd - Healthy Catering for Tablet / iPad

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everyone! In addition to Vouwd Healthy Catering website and mobile landing pages, I have prepared this version of the iPad responsive design.
Hope you guys like it !
Any thought on this exploration?
I'd be delighted to know 😊
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
Our Product | IG | FB | TW
---
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com