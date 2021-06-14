Extej Design Agency

UI UX dashboard with comparison table web design for Real Estate

UI UX dashboard with comparison table web design for Real Estate table investing dashboard realestate real estate ux web design extej crypto payment banking fintech finance
Hi mates,

We are happy to share with you our recent Property management dashboard design for Real Estate project that I've done lately. Dlendo crowdfunding platform is the innovative and marketing solution for the most sophisticated Real Estate offer in Germany. On the screen, you can see a simple and informative comparison configurator for renting houses or just buying. We have done it super clean, just for comparing only what you care about. More coming soon 😉

UI UX dashboard web design for Real Estate Property Saas
