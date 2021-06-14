UI UX dashboard with comparison table web design for Real Estate

Hi mates,

We are happy to share with you our recent Property management dashboard design for Real Estate project that I've done lately. Dlendo crowdfunding platform is the innovative and marketing solution for the most sophisticated Real Estate offer in Germany. On the screen, you can see a simple and informative comparison configurator for renting houses or just buying. We have done it super clean, just for comparing only what you care about. More coming soon 😉

Check out the full project on: Behance

Be sure to follow the @Extej team for regular updates. Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?

Feel free to contact us by: Email or Telegram

Dribbble | Instagram | Behance | Facebook

We are always open and available for new projects!

We hope you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome! Thanks for watching and have a nice day :)