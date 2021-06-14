UI UX dashboard with comparison table web design for Real Estate

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi mates,
We are happy to share with you our recent Property management dashboard design for Real Estate project that I've done lately. Dlendo crowdfunding platform is the innovative and marketing solution for the most sophisticated Real Estate offer in Germany. On the screen, you can see a simple and informative comparison configurator for renting houses or just buying. We have done it super clean, just for comparing only what you care about. More coming soon 😉
We are always open and available for new projects!
We hope you guys like it and any thoughts are welcome! Thanks for watching and have a nice day :)