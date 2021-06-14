Awwwards Young Jury

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thanks, @Awwwards for this opportunity! 🙏
I'm so glad to be part of your big community as a member of the Young Jury that helps promote amazing designs in this world. 🔥