Web Design - PL & Partners

Small snippet from a web project I've been working earlier this year.

I have teamed up with the danish marketing agency to help them build a new brand identity and website. As PL & Partners acquired larger companies and organizations such as Novo Nordisk and Danish Cancer Society as customers, they needed a website update that could better help them achieve the correct marked position as Denmark's leading agency for advertising on Facebook. The new web design encapsulates their employees, team spirit, skills but also their "playfull proffesionalism" approach and spirit.

Stay tuned - much more coming soon...

PS: All content and logos used in the design are placeholders for now.

Best, Frederik