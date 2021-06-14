Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ahasanul haque

Cremation & Funeral Direct Mail EDDM Postcard flyers

This Elegant Cremation & Funeral Program Postcard Template would work well with memorial services or funerals. You can also use this postcard for multiple purposes. Text and graphics in the files are editable and quick to edit.

Features:
Size: 8.5×5.5 Post Card Size
Bleed: .25inch
300 DPI
Color: Print Ready CMYK
File Format: Layered PSD
Free Font

Download here: https://graphicreserve.com/item/cremation-funeral-direct-mail-eddm-postcard-flyers/?ref=6

