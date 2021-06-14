Logo Exploration: Aisha

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello guys!
This logo is for a clothing brand for Muslim mothers and babies.
This is not actually a real project, this is just an artwork intended for portfolio needs.
I hope you get any great insight from this artwork.
Thank You!