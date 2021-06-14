Ahasanul haque

Funeral & Cremation Direct Mail EDDM Postcard flyers

Ahasanul haque
Ahasanul haque
  • Save
Funeral & Cremation Direct Mail EDDM Postcard flyers flyer services postcard funeral postcard funeral flyer directmail eddm postcard cremation funeral
Funeral & Cremation Direct Mail EDDM Postcard flyers flyer services postcard funeral postcard funeral flyer directmail eddm postcard cremation funeral
Download color palette
  1. Funeral & cremation direct mail eddm postcard flyers Mockup 03.jpg
  2. Funeral & cremation direct mail eddm postcard flyers Mockup 02.jpg

This Elegant Cremation & Funeral Program Postcard Template would work well with memorial services or funerals. You can also use this postcard for multiple purposes. Text and graphics in the files are editable and quick to edit.

Features:
Size: 8.5×5.5 Post Card Size
Bleed: .25inch
300 DPI
Color: Print Ready CMYK
File Format: Layered PSD
Free Font

Download Link: https://graphicreserve.com/item/cremation-funeral-direct-mail-eddm-postcard-flyers/?ref=6

Ahasanul haque
Ahasanul haque

More by Ahasanul haque

View profile
    • Like