Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Maciej Nowak

Clayio - set of 3D icons | #7 Spotify

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
  • Save

Demo icons set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Demo icons set
Download color palette

Demo icons set

Price
Free
Get for free
Available on designbuddy.io
Good for sale
Demo icons set

Another app icon prepared for 3D app icon set that will be available to download soon.

This specific icon of Spotify isn't available yet, but for now you can download free demo with other icons.

Every time when I am presenting new icon, I am trying to make interesting animation.. this one is my favourite so far :)

Maciej Nowak
Maciej Nowak
👋 Having fun with design

More by Maciej Nowak

View profile
    • Like