Clayio - set of 3D icons | #7 Spotify

Another app icon prepared for 3D app icon set that will be available to download soon.
This specific icon of Spotify isn't available yet, but for now you can download free demo with other icons.
Every time when I am presenting new icon, I am trying to make interesting animation.. this one is my favourite so far :)