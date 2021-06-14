Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shmart Studio

Quebec Table Tennis Club

Shmart Studio
Shmart Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Quebec Table Tennis Club tennis illustration design letter q logo design tennis logo logo vector branding table tennis q lettermark
Download color palette

This lettermark is designed for Quebec Table Tennis Club. The main idea is combining a table tennis bat and a letter Q. If you want to see more of this, you can check my latest 'Lettermarks Project' here:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120795507/LOGOFOLIO-3-LETTERMARKS

Shmart Studio
Shmart Studio
A designer who wants to answer your branding questions.
Hire Me

More by Shmart Studio

View profile
    • Like