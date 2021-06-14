Smart Home Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbblers!
Hope you’ll have a great week!
Today we wanted to share with you screens from a smart home solutions system concept app.
This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage your needs automatically and manually make arrangements for specific sections of rooms and hallways.
If you would like to learn about our work and fun projects we took part in, you might want to check out our previous posts where we have shared from our projects.
Follow us 👈
See more projects on Behance
Let’s get in touch: Atolye15 | Instagram
We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at hello@atolye15.com
Have a great day and be well! 😇
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.