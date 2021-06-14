Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Atolye15 Design Team
Smart Home Application

Smart Home Application device control device managment light app light control light home smart app minimal ux app application smart home smart ui
Hello Dribbblers!

Hope you’ll have a great week!

Today we wanted to share with you screens from a smart home solutions system concept app.

This is an application for Smart Home that makes it easier to manage your needs automatically and manually make arrangements for specific sections of rooms and hallways.

If you would like to learn about our work and fun projects we took part in, you might want to check out our previous posts where we have shared from our projects.

We’re available for new projects!
Tell us more at hello@atolye15.com
Have a great day and be well! 😇

