Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Raw UX

Crypto App - Dark theme

Raw UX
Raw UX
Hire Me
  • Save
Crypto App - Dark theme dark product mobile design chart track currency wallet cryptocurrency crypto clean xd mobile app product design minimal app adobe xd
Crypto App - Dark theme dark product mobile design chart track currency wallet cryptocurrency crypto clean xd mobile app product design minimal app adobe xd
Download color palette
  1. Crypto App.mp4
  2. crypto___2.png
  3. crypto___1.png

Rebound shot of the crypto app in the dark theme.
What do you think of this concept? Will it work in the real world?

crypto___2.png
1000 KB
Download
271470e711b8f8a24487bfc4921d8b76
Rebound of
Crypto App
By Raw UX
Raw UX
Raw UX
Creating meaningful experiences through design
Hire Me

More by Raw UX

View profile
    • Like