Places – Outdoor Poster

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there 👋
Here is another shot of Places project. This time we're kicking off the outdoor poster series. We've already shown a bit of UI work from this project so it's time to show some graphic design too. If it looks interesting, then check our Behance case
If you like this shot support us with a ❤️ reaction and follow our profile to be up-to-date 🙂
---
Follow us on Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram
Also, visit our Magazine to read more about design, development, project management, and many other topics!
Have a project? Let's talk: hello@unikorns.work