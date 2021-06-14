W. - Packaging

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Imagine yourself immersed in a desert of volcanic sand. This is what Lanzarote is made of. It's a place, along with the Timanfaya Park, that has always attracted me and I can imagine how quiet and exotic it must be - don't you ? Aloe vera is grown here to produce cosmetics. That's why I came up with this product.
W. - I imagined a minimalist packaging reminding the landscapes of Lanzarote: the desert and the volcanoes. The calm and the nature. Well-being too, because aloe vera is a miraculous plant with many healing properties. The typography is a mix of bold and italic, cursive and serif. For a rough but also delicate look.
See full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121129463/W-Illustration-Packaging