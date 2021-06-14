Sandi Hidayat

X - Xerus

X - Xerus wild mark vector logos design identity branding logo challenge logo design logo character animal squirrel logo squirrel animal logo xerus logo xerus
Hi, guys how are you?
This is the logo for Xerus. Honestly, it's a bit hard to figured out animals starts with the x alphabet. There's only several and I chose Xerus. Xerus is a bit similar to a squirrel. What do you guys think? Eager to hear your thoughts.

