Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, guys how are you?
This is the logo for Xerus. Honestly, it's a bit hard to figured out animals starts with the x alphabet. There's only several and I chose Xerus. Xerus is a bit similar to a squirrel. What do you guys think? Eager to hear your thoughts.
Let's connect with me on Instagram and Behance
Or
Contact me at sandihidayat0204@gmail.com
Visit my LogoGround