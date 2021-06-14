Danish Amir

UGGLAN App logo Design

UGGLAN App logo Design logo design app logo vector abstract logo minimal logo design logo illustration branding graphic design
UGGLAN basically the security application for the locals. The application designed for people who are in trouble. They can immediately one click hire a person to protect him/her.

