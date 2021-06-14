LocalWeb Pros Agency Logo

My first official logo. Local WebPros, LLC - This was a startup project that I had worked on in the early spring of 2018, for a friend that was starting a company, a locally focused marketing & web design agency.

The complete project was fully bootstrapped, it had a strict and always very limited budget.

So, as a trade/favor (..this is strictly forbidden by me, now, as I don't offer "favors"..) I agreed to pitch in and offer my skills of designing his logo, for a positive review, as I was just getting started then.

This is what I came up with.

I nervously delivered the logo two years ago, he was excited - I was relieved.

I've since designed & sold over 200 logos!

Fun Fact:

Oddly enough - I drive past a billboard nearly every day (0.7 miles from my home) - And, it has this logo on it, which is pretty awesome.

His plans was to service local small business owners and provide web design and digital marketing services. However he never seemed to take action enough to get it off the ground, completely, so a few months ago I purchased the complete business, with all assets - including the logo I had designed, for free just a few years earlier...

I plan to launch the agency as a Local SEO Firm and earn a little money with the company, after it becomes profitable, I will exit. I'll then be able to list & sell it as a profitable online business.

I'm hopeful that I can successfully do this all sooner, rather than later.. .