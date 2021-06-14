TBee

"Juan Mean Bean"

"Juan Mean Bean" design characterdesign illustration drawing digital art childrens illustration
Thought I would share another character that I did for Frown Clowns Games. Remember, it is a game about boxing. Don't know when it will be release, but I will let you know.

He is drawn digitally in Procreate.

