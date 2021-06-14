Product Detail Page (PDP) | Health-Ade Kombucha

Trending designs to inspire you
I created a cohesive color and graphic system for Health-Ade’s 4 product lines that is used for all product detail pages on the website.
The Kombucha line is identified by various organic shapes that allude to the trillions of microorganisms found in the human microbiome. The colors for all product lines are influenced by flavor profiles as well as certain emotions and states of being.