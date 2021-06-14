Trending designs to inspire you
I am Md Ratan Ali. A professional graphic designer with more than 4+ years of experience. I will Design professional Creative, Stylish, Branding, Logo, Business Card or Flyers/Brochure For Your Business In.
PORTFOLIO::
Behance: https://www.behance.net/mdratanali
Dribbble: https://dribbble.com/mdratanali
In this gig:
Business Card Design (Double-sided)
Letterhead (AI File)
Envelope (Double-sided)
Compliment Slip
Email signature
S E R V I C E :
High-quality print-ready CMYK files with 300 dpi
Complete font file on request.
Double-sided
All desired file formats
Free mockup
Friendly communication
100% customer satisfaction
Unlimited Revisions & satisfaction guaranteed.
Super Fast Delivery.
and more
For default document dimensions (full bleed size) I use:
Business Card: 3.62" x 2.12"
Envelope: 9: 9.96" x 8.42"
Letterhead: 8.63" x 11.10"
Compliment Slip: 210mm x 99mm
If you're using a specific size/dimension, please describe the specifics when you order
Feel free to ask any questions before placing an order, we'll be delighted to answer You.