Minima – Transparent Animated Icons

Minima – Transparent Animated Icons transparent line minimalistic clean animation icons 3d
Minima – is a pack of transparent animated icons for your awesome projects!
Live up your presentations, landing pages and websites.

What's inside:
• 25 beautiful animated icons
• Transparent Gif files
• Mp4 files
• Changeable color Svg
• Figma file

Available at UI8 and Gumroad

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
