Shop and Travel ⛺️

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys! 👋 here is conceptual Design for shop and travel app UI, where you can find new shops easily when you are on travel.
Inspired From: ( Anton Tkachev )
I hope you like it with cool, clean and mono colors style.
Feel free contact me helloui.Amjad@gmail.com
Follow me on Instagram :
My Instagram Page
Shop at UI8:
UI8
Thank you