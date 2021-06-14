Muhammad Ihsan

Punch Line - App Redesign (99d Contest entry)

Punch Line - App Redesign (99d Contest entry)
This is my upload for a contest at 99d for an app called "Punch List". This application used to organize PDFs of photos that will be used for evaluation of various projects.

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
