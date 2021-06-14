Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vladimir Pechonkin

REGUL cryptocurrency logo concept.

REGUL cryptocurrency logo concept. solid stilishly dinamic heraldic simpl minimalism minimalistic minimal modern round lion brandbook business branding brand corporate identity logotype logo
The main idea behind the logo isstylish, simplified image gracefully moving lion. Besides associations with constellation and meaning names, the lion also symbolizes strength, power, protection. Movement inside the round shape is due to the shape of the coin, icons and avatars on which the sign will be be located.

+380932157763 (WhatsApp/Telegram)
v.pechenkin@gmail.com

