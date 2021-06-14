Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rafij Rahman Rohan

Bookmark Logo Design: Letter B + Box Files + Bookmark Ribbon

Bookmark Logo Design: Letter B + Box Files + Bookmark Ribbon
Bookmark is a company that creates unique & personalized bookmarks for office, corporate & personal use. The concept combines letter b + box files + bookmark ribbon into a simple mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
