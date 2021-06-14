Hommy mobile app design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey all!
Home, Sweet home it’s an app for controlling all the smart devices and systems in your home.
Could you imagine the world where everything would be automized 20 years ago? When was the computer so giant and loud? Could you even think about the App, inside your cell phone, which will help you manage your hoe stuff such as robot-vacuum, light, сonditioner, heating, and aeration for your apartments? Now, your home has its own brains, and they are connected to your smartphone through the App. The main key point for me personally — keep it simple and easy to use. Do you understand this? It should be manageable and appealing. Look at this App. would you enjoy using it?
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator
