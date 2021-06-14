Taras Migulko

Hommy mobile app design

Hommy mobile app design mobile android ios mobile ios android vector illustration ui user experience user interface mobile app design mobile application mobile app application app mobile ux
Hey all!
Home, Sweet home it’s an app for controlling all the smart devices and systems in your home.
Could you imagine the world where everything would be automized 20 years ago? When was the computer so giant and loud? Could you even think about the App, inside your cell phone, which will help you manage your hoe stuff such as robot-vacuum, light, сonditioner, heating, and aeration for your apartments? Now, your home has its own brains, and they are connected to your smartphone through the App. The main key point for me personally — keep it simple and easy to use. Do you understand this? It should be manageable and appealing. Look at this App. would you enjoy using it?

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator

