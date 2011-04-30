Fraser Davidson

White Knoll Timberwolves 1

Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
  • Save
White Knoll Timberwolves 1 white knoll timberwolves twolves wolves lacrosse logo sports
Download color palette

Logo Designed for the White Knoll High School Lacrosse team.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Fraser Davidson
Fraser Davidson
Designer & Animator

More by Fraser Davidson

View profile
    • Like