MyPoint App

MyPoint is a loyalty point accumulating and trading application brand by MobiFone - one of the leading Telecommunication companies in Vietnam. The app was designed to link many businesses, in all kinds of different fields, to take care of their customers better with shared rewards and help them operate smoother.