Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pulkit Jain

Learning Platform App Concept

Pulkit Jain
Pulkit Jain
  • Save
Learning Platform App Concept school gradients dashboard analysis flat design animation app student gradient minimal app design learning designs ui
Download color palette

Learning Platform App Design Concept
Hello designers!
Meet the Learning app. This application is for learning anything about science, commerce, arts and others. You can find e-courses very easily and for free. By watching the discussion and exercise videos, you can become an expert in this matter.

Tools: Figma, Adobe Illustrator
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects pulkitjain2704@gmail.com

🌎 Follow me
Behance | Linkedin | Instagram

Pulkit Jain
Pulkit Jain

More by Pulkit Jain

View profile
    • Like