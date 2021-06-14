Animated COVID-19 Infographics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
PROGRAM DIRECTOR
Between November 25 (the Wednesday before Thanksgiving) and December 15, 2020, Lotus.fm’s series of time lapse infographics on the spread of COVID-19 went viral on social media, reaching an estimated 6.2 million online viewers with more than 10,000 shares across Facebook and Twitter. These animated 4D data visualizations show cases and deaths from Coronavirus during Fall 2020.
Lotus.fm produced these visualizations as Public Service Announcements to accompany the Giving Map: our ongoing initiative for grassroots philanthropy in the areas of the US hardest hit by the pandemic. The PSA animations are available for download and reuse at https://www.givingmap.org/animations/
ROLES: Information design, graphic design, storyboarding, project management