Tess Gadwa

Animated COVID-19 Infographics

Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
  • Save
Animated COVID-19 Infographics data visualization social media gif ux art direction design motion graphics animation
Animated COVID-19 Infographics data visualization social media gif ux art direction design motion graphics animation
Animated COVID-19 Infographics data visualization social media gif ux art direction design motion graphics animation
Download color palette
  1. Frame 1 (7).png
  2. Screen Shot 2021-06-13 at 9.24.40 PM.png
  3. Screen Shot 2021-06-13 at 9.25.36 PM.png

PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Between November 25 (the Wednesday before Thanksgiving) and December 15, 2020, Lotus.fm’s series of time lapse infographics on the spread of COVID-19 went viral on social media, reaching an estimated 6.2 million online viewers with more than 10,000 shares across Facebook and Twitter. These animated 4D data visualizations show cases and deaths from Coronavirus during Fall 2020.

Lotus.fm produced these visualizations as Public Service Announcements to accompany the Giving Map: our ongoing initiative for grassroots philanthropy in the areas of the US hardest hit by the pandemic. The PSA animations are available for download and reuse at https://www.givingmap.org/animations/

ROLES: Information design, graphic design, storyboarding, project management

cases25kfull_1001_1215.mp4
10 MB
Download
cases25kfull_1001_1215.gif
10 MB
Download
deaths25kfull_1001_1215.mp4
5 MB
Download
deaths25kfull_1001_1215.gif
10 MB
Download
Tess Gadwa
Tess Gadwa
Actionable Data

More by Tess Gadwa

View profile
    • Like