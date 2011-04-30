Phillip Gourley

Mini Apple Icons

Phillip Gourley
Phillip Gourley
  • Save
Mini Apple Icons mini apple icons
Download color palette

The result of a quick play around in Photoshop to make the smallest icons I could. (I have no idea why!)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
Phillip Gourley
Phillip Gourley

More by Phillip Gourley

View profile
    • Like