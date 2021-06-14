Trending designs to inspire you
There's no default iPad calculator app. So, I tried to fill the gap with a beautifully designed calculator app which provides simple and advanced mathematical functions.
That feels like wow, this is, this is the greatest iPad calculator app that I have ever felt.
Explore the complete project:
https://sites.google.com/view/ipadcalculator/home