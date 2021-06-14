Plant Shop App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys 👋
This is my design concept about a Plant Care App.
You can find tips and guidelines for caring for plants and also you can buy your favorite plants
What do you think? Hope you enjoy it! 😉
Feel free to give feedback and comments.
Press "L" if you like it. Thanks!
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : company@tecorb.co