Ruttl

Ruttl is for - Content Writers

Ruttl
Ruttl
  • Save
Ruttl is for - Content Writers design thinking purple yellow red review live website review website design feedback tool comment on website annotation tool visual feedback toll tool for remote web design tool ui design innovation hiruttl brucira collaboration illustration
Download color palette

Visualise how the content looks like on the live website. As a content writer you no longer have to use word documents in order to send website copy.
Write the content directly on the live website and visualise how it looks with the design. Word limit is no longer a problem !

https://ruttl.com/

Ruttl
Ruttl
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ruttl

View profile
    • Like