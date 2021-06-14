Maxim Aginsky

Invasion of Art. May campaign

Invasion of Art. May campaign product design
History knows many examples of how one world atack and sets one's foot on the neck of another world. Here is another story of how Marks took over worlds of great artists in May 2021.
The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121465453/Invasion-of-Art-May-campaign

Posted on Jun 14, 2021
