Web Home Page : Architect web template ui design constraction landing page web design hotel web commercial space house constraction
Hi Dribbblers! ✌️

Today I want to share with you the new web page of Architect, which was a great project.

My client contacted me because he wanted a new and modern interface.

What was my role:

- User Interface Design
- Interaction Design

For Housing of Commercial Building that loves to serve their customers a great service.

Have a project to discuss? Say hey at:
ux.mamun@gmail.com

