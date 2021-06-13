Halal Lab

Smart Home Web App

Smart Home Web App smart camera smart door cc camera halal lab clean web app minimal web app user experience ux user interface smart app smart home dashboard home management web app smart web app smart home
  1. Smart Home Web App Dashboard Design.png
  2. Smart Home Web App Dashboard Clean Design.png

Click into the attachments for full/clear view

Hello Everyone!
We are happy to share with you our latest Smart-home management web app dashboard design.
Designed in Figma with love <3
___

is a Digital agency, focused on Saas and design system.

If you are interested in partnering with us, Tell us about your project at hello@halallab.co

Focused on Saas and Design system
