My literal af interpretation of the idiom sink or swim, but I suppose this is what it feels like to be in a sink or swim situation 🤷♀️.
—
I was considering putting this one on a tee — if you voted on your favorite tee designs last weekend, that’s why you’re having deja vu. The other designs seemed to be a bit more popular than this one so it’s probably going back in the vault for now. T-shirt preorders are coming soon.