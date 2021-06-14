Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sink or Swim

Sink or Swim nautical anchor mono line tattoo illustration monoline shark halftone red halftone
My literal af interpretation of the idiom sink or swim, but I suppose this is what it feels like to be in a sink or swim situation 🤷‍♀️.

I was considering putting this one on a tee — if you voted on your favorite tee designs last weekend, that’s why you’re having deja vu. The other designs seemed to be a bit more popular than this one so it’s probably going back in the vault for now. T-shirt preorders are coming soon.

Fueled by the things that keep you up at night.
