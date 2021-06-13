Trending designs to inspire you
I tried my hand at creating another flat design in 3D with Blender again, and I'm very happy with the result. I'll post a parallax demo and breakdown on my youtube in the next few days, so make sure to subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbXMOhpDGYJCZkwWvh3vAWA