Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders

Dating App Prototype Exploration 💖

Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders
Happy Tri Milliarta for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi Folks! 👋

Here my continue exploration of the Dating app. I add some animation to make it interesting. Hope you guys like it. Cheers! ✨

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

5b9901bb071919e51781a285c5525310
Rebound of
Dating App Mobile Exploration
By Happy Tri Milliarta
One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like