I don't have the slightest idea what I did

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
If few people saw whatever I did I will remove it from dribble on Friday June 18 because to be honest I just used the mirror pen and made random lines so I just want to know what you see in this thing