Food Landing Page

Hello Dribbblers 👋

Here is my Landing page exploration about Food, This a platform for Web version and I'm gonna create the mobile version as well.

So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!
ux.mamun@gmail.com

