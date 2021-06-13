Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
暖Nuan

Smart home-Dark mode design

Smart home-Dark mode design app typography ui design
Download color palette

This time the design is mainly smart home design
Mainly from the Dark mode design
There are still many shortcomings
I hope you can help me correct
Thank you
I wish everyone happy every day
(Due to an operation error, I accidentally deleted the page uploaded last time and re-uploaded)

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
