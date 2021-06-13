Aan Ragil

Planet App Concept Full Version

Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil
  • Save
Planet App Concept Full Version galaxy mobile app illustration icon design ui ux ui design exploration dark mode ui concept planets
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers👋 
-
 I want to share rebound shot of Planet Apps

The concept of this application provides content about the planets in the Milky Way galaxy, contains details about the facts of the 9 planets and has a gallery of photos available for study materials at school. Hopefully it can be realized into an Augmented Reality (AR) application in the future.
-
Planet Illustration by Me using Adobe Illustrator
Images by Unsplash
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!

My Icon available here: Icon Finder
Check out My Portfolio on My Behance profile

4aba6d030d57c7d882741d79704fa456
Rebound of
Planet Mobile App
By Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil
Aan Ragil

More by Aan Ragil

View profile
    • Like