Planet App Concept Full Version

Hello Dribbblers👋

-

I want to share rebound shot of Planet Apps

The concept of this application provides content about the planets in the Milky Way galaxy, contains details about the facts of the 9 planets and has a gallery of photos available for study materials at school. Hopefully it can be realized into an Augmented Reality (AR) application in the future.

-

Planet Illustration by Me using Adobe Illustrator

Images by Unsplash

-

What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!

-

Hope you like and enjoy it!

My Icon available here: Icon Finder

Check out My Portfolio on My Behance profile

