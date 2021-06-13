Trending designs to inspire you
PROGRAM DIRECTOR
In December 2020, we launched the Hunger Map, a cross-platform responsive web application which gives donors a way to take immediate action on issues of food insecurity across the country. https://givingmap.org/hungermap/
The project adapted the original open source template for the Giving Map COVID-19 relief project. The full open source code base is available at https://github.com/Lotus-Petal-Architecture/giving-map.
ROLES: User experience design, graphic design, project management