Hunger Map

Hunger Map data visualization web design ui ux logo branding design
In December 2020, we launched the Hunger Map, a cross-platform responsive web application which gives donors a way to take immediate action on issues of food insecurity across the country. https://givingmap.org/hungermap/

The project adapted the original open source template for the Giving Map COVID-19 relief project. The full open source code base is available at https://github.com/Lotus-Petal-Architecture/giving-map.

ROLES: User experience design, graphic design, project management

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
Actionable Data

