Monstera Plant | Hand- drawn Logo

Monstera Plant | Hand- drawn Logo vector illustration design branding logo
We have new collection contains multiple hand drawn elements including 50+ vector illustrations.

Uses:
• Clothing prints • Posters • Postcards • Logos • Branding • Scrapbooking • Stickers • Collages • Tattoos • Social media posts • Stories highlight icons • Apps

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
