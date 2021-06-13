Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Endless can of worms

Endless can of worms after effects after ef animation 2d motion design refactor rewrite worms can animation
In order to build a new powerful feature, a bit of code cleanup was in order. A few weeks turned into a few months. For quite a while, we were two weeks away from finishing. And two weeks later, we'd still be two weeks away. What seemed like an endless can of worms finally came to and end when there was almost no more code to rewrite. The branch with the new code was called Next and making this was therapeutic 😅.

