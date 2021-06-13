Shiroi Inazuma - Mazda RX-7

Trending designs to inspire you
The minimalist appearance and flowing body lines make the Mazda FD RX-7 one of my favourite Japanese sports cars. The intent behind this piece was to capture the beauty of this car in motion.
I created this artwork using a Wacom Cintiq over the course of 4 weekends using a free art/drawing application known as Krita (which I have no prior experience with) and finished the post-processing and colour correction in Photoshop CS6.