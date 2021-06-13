Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PETTO - A whole pet universe.

PETTO - A whole pet universe. dog walk walk cats dogs app ux design
This is my first project since I got into UX/UI Design, it's a project still in progress and I wanted to share a little bit about it to receive any feedback in terms of design. Any critic is well received!

Posted on Jun 13, 2021
