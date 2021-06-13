Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modern Logo - Yenvio Negative Space Logo Design | App Icon

Modern Logo - Yenvio Negative Space Logo Design | App Icon
Modern Logo - Yenvio Negative Space Logo Design | App Icon
The Logo Concepts : Letter Y + Circle + Text

Style : Modern, Creative, Colorful.
