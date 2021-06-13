Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jet indonesia designer tracing vector indonesia design jakarta adobe illustrator illustration
This is my training work here I made a jet by tracing the photo and then I combined it with my idea and here's the result Hope you guys like it don't forget to like it so I'm getting excited to practice making my work thank you

